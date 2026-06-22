F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts; Neil Prisco; Kara Washington; June 22 2026

Neil Prisco, Director of Marketing at the F.M.Kirby

Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-

Barre, speaking with Kara Washington, Director of

Promotion at WVIA Public Media. The 2026-2027

season marks the Kirby's 40th anniversary, and

they have issued a special brochure to commemorate

the occasion. Prisco offered some history of the

theater and described some of the latest additions,

such as a brand-new film projector. He described

highlights of the educational programming that will

be part of the season as well as the musicians, the

dance, movies and more. For information:

www.kirbycenter.org/ or stop at the box office to

receive the souvenir 40th anniversary brochure.

Prisco also announced the premiere of a new

documentary about the Kirby Center, titled,

"The Diamond of Downtown," scheduled for

its initial screening on September 19, 2026

at 7:00 pm. 570-826-1100