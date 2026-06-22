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ArtScene with Erika Funke

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts; Neil Prisco; Kara Washington; June 22 2026

Published June 22, 2026 at 7:43 PM EDT
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Neil Prisco, Director of Marketing at the F.M.Kirby
Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-
Barre, speaking with Kara Washington, Director of
Promotion at WVIA Public Media. The 2026-2027
season marks the Kirby's 40th anniversary, and
they have issued a special brochure to commemorate
the occasion. Prisco offered some history of the
theater and described some of the latest additions,
such as a brand-new film projector. He described
highlights of the educational programming that will
be part of the season as well as the musicians, the
dance, movies and more. For information:
www.kirbycenter.org/ or stop at the box office to
receive the souvenir 40th anniversary brochure.
Prisco also announced the premiere of a new
documentary about the Kirby Center, titled,
"The Diamond of Downtown," scheduled for
its initial screening on September 19, 2026
at 7:00 pm. 570-826-1100

ArtScene with Erika Funke