Wayne County Arts Alliance; Janet Gaglione; June 30 2026
Janet Gaglione, Executive Director of the Wayne County Arts
Alliance, speaking about the WCAA's 23rd Annual Artists'
Studio Tour, July 10, 11 & 12, 2026, from 10 am to 6 pm
each day. 25 artists are featured in 21 different locations
throughout Wayne County. The tour is free, and maps
are available online or at the WCAA Gallery, 959
Main Street in Honesdale, where works by each
artist are on display now through that weekend.
www.waynecountyartsalliance.org/
570-228-2811