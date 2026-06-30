Wayne County Arts Alliance; Janet Gaglione; June 30 2026

Janet Gaglione, Executive Director of the Wayne County Arts

Alliance, speaking about the WCAA's 23rd Annual Artists'

Studio Tour, July 10, 11 & 12, 2026, from 10 am to 6 pm

each day. 25 artists are featured in 21 different locations

throughout Wayne County. The tour is free, and maps

are available online or at the WCAA Gallery, 959

Main Street in Honesdale, where works by each

artist are on display now through that weekend.

www.waynecountyartsalliance.org/

570-228-2811