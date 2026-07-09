The Gallery at 530 Main; Jack Swersie; July 09 2026

Jack Swersie, coordinator of the Gallery Committee, speaking about

the Summer 2026 show at the Gallery at 530 Main in downtown Stroudsburg,

titled "America--As We See It." The exhibition features works by over

100 artists, and there will be an opening reception on Saturday,

July 11th from 5 to 8 pm.

The show will run through August 29th and general hours are

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 4:00 pm.

https://shermantheater.com/venue/gallery-at-530-main