The Gallery at 530 Main; Jack Swersie; July 09 2026
Jack Swersie, coordinator of the Gallery Committee, speaking about
the Summer 2026 show at the Gallery at 530 Main in downtown Stroudsburg,
titled "America--As We See It." The exhibition features works by over
100 artists, and there will be an opening reception on Saturday,
July 11th from 5 to 8 pm.
The show will run through August 29th and general hours are
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 4:00 pm.
https://shermantheater.com/venue/gallery-at-530-main