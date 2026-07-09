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ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Gallery at 530 Main; Jack Swersie; July 09 2026

Published July 9, 2026 at 7:37 PM EDT
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Jack Swersie, coordinator of the Gallery Committee, speaking about
the Summer 2026 show at the Gallery at 530 Main in downtown Stroudsburg,
titled "America--As We See It." The exhibition features works by over
100 artists, and there will be an opening reception on Saturday,
July 11th from 5 to 8 pm.
The show will run through August 29th and general hours are
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 4:00 pm.
https://shermantheater.com/venue/gallery-at-530-main

ArtScene with Erika Funke