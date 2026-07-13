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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Weekend of Chamber Music; Andrew Waggoner; July 13 2026

Published July 13, 2026 at 7:13 PM EDT
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Andrew Waggoner, violinist, composer and co-artistic
director with Caroline Stinson
of the Weekend of Chamber Music, marking its
33rd season in 2026. The theme is "My Brother's
Keeper?" And there will be works from the
baroque right up to the present day.
Trevor Weston is the composer-in-residence.
There will be Music Talks, Open Rehearsals,
a Children's Concert and two main Saturday
evening performances.
For more information: www.wcmconcerts.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke