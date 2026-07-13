Weekend of Chamber Music; Andrew Waggoner; July 13 2026

Andrew Waggoner, violinist, composer and co-artistic

director with Caroline Stinson

of the Weekend of Chamber Music, marking its

33rd season in 2026. The theme is "My Brother's

Keeper?" And there will be works from the

baroque right up to the present day.

Trevor Weston is the composer-in-residence.

There will be Music Talks, Open Rehearsals,

a Children's Concert and two main Saturday

evening performances.

For more information: www.wcmconcerts.org/

