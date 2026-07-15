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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Kimie Muroya; Jacob Challenger; July 15 2026

Published July 15, 2026 at 7:52 PM EDT
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Kimie Muroya, ensemble member, and Jacob Challenger,
guest artist, speaking about the Bloomsburg Theatre
Ensemble production of Elephant and Piggie's
'We Are in a Play,' a musical based on books by
Mo Willems, directed by ensemble member Aaron
White. The show has two preview performances:
Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00,
opening on Saturday, July 18th with shows at
2:00 and 7:00 pm. The run continues through
August 2nd at the Alvina Krause Theatre,
226 Center Street in downtown Bloomsburg.
For the complete schedule and more information:
www.bte.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke