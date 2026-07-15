Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Kimie Muroya; Jacob Challenger; July 15 2026

Kimie Muroya, ensemble member, and Jacob Challenger,

guest artist, speaking about the Bloomsburg Theatre

Ensemble production of Elephant and Piggie's

'We Are in a Play,' a musical based on books by

Mo Willems, directed by ensemble member Aaron

White. The show has two preview performances:

Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00,

opening on Saturday, July 18th with shows at

2:00 and 7:00 pm. The run continues through

August 2nd at the Alvina Krause Theatre,

226 Center Street in downtown Bloomsburg.

For the complete schedule and more information:

www.bte.org/

