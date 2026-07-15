Sordoni Art Gallery; Heather Sincavage; July 14 2026

Heather Sincavage, Associate Professor of Art and

Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University

in Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the summer exhibition

that explores, "Remembrance, Resistance, Resilience."

The show features John Gutoskey's project, "Pulse

Nightclub: 49 Elegies," a series of monoprints

that will be on display through August 1, 2026.

There will be a "Last Look" gallery talk and

brunch with Gutoskey on July 25th at noon.

There is a companion exhibit titled,

"Out Loud," a community show.

And a series of events of Wednesday, July 15th

featuring Mrs. Kasha Davis, a native of Scranton.

Members reception at 5 pm; Lecture (registration

is closed); performance at 7pm.

For more information:

www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery.org/