Sordoni Art Gallery; Heather Sincavage; July 14 2026
Heather Sincavage, Associate Professor of Art and
Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University
in Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the summer exhibition
that explores, "Remembrance, Resistance, Resilience."
The show features John Gutoskey's project, "Pulse
Nightclub: 49 Elegies," a series of monoprints
that will be on display through August 1, 2026.
There will be a "Last Look" gallery talk and
brunch with Gutoskey on July 25th at noon.
There is a companion exhibit titled,
"Out Loud," a community show.
And a series of events of Wednesday, July 15th
featuring Mrs. Kasha Davis, a native of Scranton.
Members reception at 5 pm; Lecture (registration
is closed); performance at 7pm.
For more information:
www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery.org/