The Olde Stories; Jason Smeltzer; Mark Reinhart; July 18 2026

Jason Smeltzer, musician, a founder of The Olde Stories and the ensemble

GUZHGUITREMIN, and Mark Reinhart, of the Three Pure Rivers Studio for

the Arts in Conyngham, PA, & author of Thunder Over Wind...Another Doorway

Into the Wisdom of the Yijing, speaking in anticipation of an event on Saturday,

July 18, 2026, at 3:00 pm, at the Albright Memorial Library, 500 Vine Street

in Scranton titled, "Thunder Over Wind." There will be a book signing for

the third edition of Thunder Over Wind, music and readings.

For information about Mark Reinhart's book and more:

www.threepurerivers.com/

