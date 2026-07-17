The Olde Stories; Jason Smeltzer; Mark Reinhart; July 18 2026
Jason Smeltzer, musician, a founder of The Olde Stories and the ensemble
GUZHGUITREMIN, and Mark Reinhart, of the Three Pure Rivers Studio for
the Arts in Conyngham, PA, & author of Thunder Over Wind...Another Doorway
Into the Wisdom of the Yijing, speaking in anticipation of an event on Saturday,
July 18, 2026, at 3:00 pm, at the Albright Memorial Library, 500 Vine Street
in Scranton titled, "Thunder Over Wind." There will be a book signing for
the third edition of Thunder Over Wind, music and readings.
For information about Mark Reinhart's book and more:
www.threepurerivers.com/