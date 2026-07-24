"A Life in Art: Works by Robert Stark;" William Chickillo; July 24 2026

William Chickillo, award-winning artist and founder of the Skylake

Gallery in Fleetville, PA, speaking about his longtime friend and colleague,

the distinguished artist Robert Stark, who passed away on March 19, 2026.

Chickillo was the curator of the recent exhibit, "A Life in Art: Works by

Robert Stark" at the Small Works Gallery at the Waverly Community

House in Waverly, PA. There is a current show of Stark's work at the

Chamber Gallery, 27 N. Main Street in Carbondale, PA, running through

August. Hours M - F 9 am to 5 pm. www.carbondalechamber.org/

On August 29, 2026, the Susquehanna Studio in Union Dale, will

host a celebration of the artist's life and launch an exhibition of his

work at the same time. That show will run through September 2026.

http://susquehannastudio.blogspot.com/