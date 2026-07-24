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ArtScene with Erika Funke

"A Life in Art: Works by Robert Stark;" William Chickillo; July 24 2026

Published July 24, 2026 at 7:13 PM EDT
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William Chickillo, award-winning artist and founder of the Skylake
Gallery in Fleetville, PA, speaking about his longtime friend and colleague,
the distinguished artist Robert Stark, who passed away on March 19, 2026.
Chickillo was the curator of the recent exhibit, "A Life in Art: Works by
Robert Stark" at the Small Works Gallery at the Waverly Community
House in Waverly, PA. There is a current show of Stark's work at the
Chamber Gallery, 27 N. Main Street in Carbondale, PA, running through
August. Hours M - F 9 am to 5 pm. www.carbondalechamber.org/
On August 29, 2026, the Susquehanna Studio in Union Dale, will
host a celebration of the artist's life and launch an exhibition of his
work at the same time. That show will run through September 2026.
http://susquehannastudio.blogspot.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke