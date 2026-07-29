Eagles Mere Chamber Players; Andrew Weaver; July 28 2026
Andrew Weaver, PhD, Professor of Musicology at the Catholic
University of America and violist with the Eagles Mere
Chamber Players, speaking about Music in the Mountains,
a summer music camp held in Eagles Mere, PA, and founded
by cellist Deborah Reeder and developed with violinist
Barbara Sonies.
Dr. Weaver and alumni from the program have been
returning each summer since 2012 to perform a
concert as part of the Eagles Mere Friends of the
Arts series. This year the Eagles Mere Chamber
Players will perform pieces by Mozart, Bach,
William Grant Still, Kodaly, and more, on
Friday, August 7, 2026, at 8:00 pm, at the
David Dewire Center, 891 Laporte Avenue
in Eagles Mere. www.emfoa.org/