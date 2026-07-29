Eagles Mere Chamber Players; Andrew Weaver; July 28 2026

Andrew Weaver, PhD, Professor of Musicology at the Catholic

University of America and violist with the Eagles Mere

Chamber Players, speaking about Music in the Mountains,

a summer music camp held in Eagles Mere, PA, and founded

by cellist Deborah Reeder and developed with violinist

Barbara Sonies.

Dr. Weaver and alumni from the program have been

returning each summer since 2012 to perform a

concert as part of the Eagles Mere Friends of the

Arts series. This year the Eagles Mere Chamber

Players will perform pieces by Mozart, Bach,

William Grant Still, Kodaly, and more, on

Friday, August 7, 2026, at 8:00 pm, at the

David Dewire Center, 891 Laporte Avenue

in Eagles Mere. www.emfoa.org/

