Lehigh University Art Galleries; Florencia San Martin'; Mark Wonsidler; August 25 2026

Florencia San Martin', Assistant Professor of Art History

in the Department of Art, Architecture, & Design at

Lehigh University in Bethlehem, and Mark Wonsidler,

LUAG Curator of Exhibitions & Collections, speaking

about the major fall exhibition, "This Land: Reimagining

the United States of America on its 250th Anniversary."

The show will run from September 1 through December

4, 2026. There will be an opening reception on September

1st from 5:00 to 7:00 to be followed by an evening with

Martin Guitars from 7:00 to 8:30 in

Baker Hall at the Zoellner Arts Center. www.luag.org/