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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lehigh University Art Galleries; Florencia San Martin'; Mark Wonsidler; August 25 2026

Published August 25, 2026 at 8:25 PM EDT
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Florencia San Martin', Assistant Professor of Art History
in the Department of Art, Architecture, & Design at
Lehigh University in Bethlehem, and Mark Wonsidler,
LUAG Curator of Exhibitions & Collections, speaking
about the major fall exhibition, "This Land: Reimagining
the United States of America on its 250th Anniversary."
The show will run from September 1 through December
4, 2026. There will be an opening reception on September
1st from 5:00 to 7:00 to be followed by an evening with
Martin Guitars from 7:00 to 8:30 in
Baker Hall at the Zoellner Arts Center. www.luag.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke