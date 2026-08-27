Presbybop Jazz Quintet; Rev. Bill Carter; August 27 2026

Rev. Bill Carter, jazz pianist, composer, arranger, band leader, author and pastor of the

First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, speaking about jazz & democracy in 2026,

about the annual Labor Day jazz service at FPCC on Sunday, September 6th at 10 am,

centering on the music of Chuck Mangione, and about his new album with his new band:

"This is for Albert," featuring Bill Carter and the Blue Note Jazztet Live at the Firehouse

Stage, engineered by WVIA's George Graham. For more information:

www.presbybop.com/ and www.fpccs.org/

The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit is located at

300 School Street.

