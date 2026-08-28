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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Sullivan County Arts & Artists Tour; Jeanne Sullivan; August 28 2026

Published August 28, 2026 at 7:31 PM EDT
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Jeanne Sullivan, Chair of the Sullivan County Arts and
Artists Tour, speaking about the 2nd Annual Tour to be
held on September 19th from 10 am to 4 pm, & September
20, 2026, from 11 am to 4 pm. It is a self-guided tour
featuring 35 juried local artists displaying, discussing
and selling their work at venues throughout the county.
For more information and the complete tour brochure:
www.sullivancountyarts.com
and follow them on Facebook "Sullivan County PA
Art & Artists Tour."

ArtScene with Erika Funke