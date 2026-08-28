Sullivan County Arts & Artists Tour; Jeanne Sullivan; August 28 2026

Jeanne Sullivan, Chair of the Sullivan County Arts and

Artists Tour, speaking about the 2nd Annual Tour to be

held on September 19th from 10 am to 4 pm, & September

20, 2026, from 11 am to 4 pm. It is a self-guided tour

featuring 35 juried local artists displaying, discussing

and selling their work at venues throughout the county.

For more information and the complete tour brochure:

www.sullivancountyarts.com

and follow them on Facebook "Sullivan County PA

Art & Artists Tour."

