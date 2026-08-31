NEPA Philharmonic; Luzerne County PA; Chason Goldschmitz; Romilda Crocamo; August 31 2026

Chason Goldschmitz. Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,

and Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager, speaking about

the Luzerne County 240th Celebration concert on Friday,

September 25, 2026, at 7:00 pm at the FM Kirby Center in

downtown Wilkes-Barre, featuring the NEPA Philharmonic

under the direction of Melisse Brunet, with special guests.

The program will feature music by Aaron Copland:

Lincoln Portrait and Appalachian Spring. Appalachian Spring

will be presented alongside a brand-new multimedia projection,

with narration and dance, highlighting 240 years of Luzerne

County's history. Tony Brooks will be the narrator.

Broadway star Celia Hottenstein and Travis Taber will

perform Broadway favorites, and Gracie Jane Sinclair will

sing two of her original songs with the orchestra.

There will be a special Young People's Concert that

morning at 10:30 at the Kirby Center. Interested schools

and homeschool families should contact the NEPA PHIL

for more information: 570-270-4444.

www.nepaphil.org/

