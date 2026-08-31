NEPA Philharmonic; Luzerne County PA; Chason Goldschmitz; Romilda Crocamo; August 31 2026
Chason Goldschmitz. Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,
and Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager, speaking about
the Luzerne County 240th Celebration concert on Friday,
September 25, 2026, at 7:00 pm at the FM Kirby Center in
downtown Wilkes-Barre, featuring the NEPA Philharmonic
under the direction of Melisse Brunet, with special guests.
The program will feature music by Aaron Copland:
Lincoln Portrait and Appalachian Spring. Appalachian Spring
will be presented alongside a brand-new multimedia projection,
with narration and dance, highlighting 240 years of Luzerne
County's history. Tony Brooks will be the narrator.
Broadway star Celia Hottenstein and Travis Taber will
perform Broadway favorites, and Gracie Jane Sinclair will
sing two of her original songs with the orchestra.
There will be a special Young People's Concert that
morning at 10:30 at the Kirby Center. Interested schools
and homeschool families should contact the NEPA PHIL
for more information: 570-270-4444.
www.nepaphil.org/