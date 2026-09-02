Everhart Museum Scranton; James Lansing; September 01 2026
James Lansing, Curator at the Everhart Museum,
Nay Aug Park in Scranton, speaking about the
current exhibit titled, "Hubble Space Telescope:
New Views of the Universe" running through
October 18, 2026--a show developed by
NASA & the Smithsonian Institute Traveling
Exhibit Service, featuring Hubble's iconic
images and many hands-on experiences.
There are related photography and painting
exhibits on display, as well.
For more information: www.everhart-museum.org/