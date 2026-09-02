Everhart Museum Scranton; James Lansing; September 01 2026

James Lansing, Curator at the Everhart Museum,

Nay Aug Park in Scranton, speaking about the

current exhibit titled, "Hubble Space Telescope:

New Views of the Universe" running through

October 18, 2026--a show developed by

NASA & the Smithsonian Institute Traveling

Exhibit Service, featuring Hubble's iconic

images and many hands-on experiences.

There are related photography and painting

exhibits on display, as well.

For more information: www.everhart-museum.org/

