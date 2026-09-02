Sordoni Art Gallery; Stephan Koplowitz; Heather Sincavage; September 02 2026
Stephan Koplowitz, award-winning artist whose work includes
interactive media installations, photography, site-specific and
staged dance/theater performances and short films,
and Curator Heather Sincavage, Associate Professor & Director of the
Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University, speaking about the
exhibition, "Of Place and Passage: Actions & Images by
Stephan Koplowitz," running from September 1 through
October 18, 2026. There will be an Art in Context lecture
with Koplowitz on Thursday, September 17th at 5:00 pm
at the gallery, with a reception to follow.
The Sordoni Gallery is located at 141 South Main Street
on the Wilkes campus in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery
This is Part One of a two-part conversation.