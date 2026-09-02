Sordoni Art Gallery; Stephan Koplowitz; Heather Sincavage; September 02 2026

Stephan Koplowitz, award-winning artist whose work includes

interactive media installations, photography, site-specific and

staged dance/theater performances and short films,

and Curator Heather Sincavage, Associate Professor & Director of the

Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University, speaking about the

exhibition, "Of Place and Passage: Actions & Images by

Stephan Koplowitz," running from September 1 through

October 18, 2026. There will be an Art in Context lecture

with Koplowitz on Thursday, September 17th at 5:00 pm

at the gallery, with a reception to follow.

The Sordoni Gallery is located at 141 South Main Street

on the Wilkes campus in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery

This is Part One of a two-part conversation.