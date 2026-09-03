American Guild of Organists Duet Concert; Carl Ruck; Alan Hack; September 03, 2026
Carl Ruck, Minister of Music at the Church of Christ Uniting
in Kingston, PA, and Dr. Alan Hack,
Director of Music Ministry at St. Matthew Lutheran Church
in Bloomsburg, speaking about their concert of keyboard duets
which they did originally in April in Bloomsburg.
The program will feature
music by Saint-Saens, Mascagni, Widor, as well as arrangements
of The Battle Hymn of the Republic, Simple Gifts, and a number of
hymns, with audience participation.
Carl Ruck will perform at the organ, and Dr. Hack at the piano,
at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, 97 S. Franklin
Street, on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 2:00 pm.
For more information: www.fpc-wb.org/