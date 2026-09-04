Plymouth Historical Society; Joe Slusser; Pat Smith; Jim Youells; Joel Jones; September 04 2026
Joe Slusser; Plymouth Historical Society
President; Patrick Smith,
Vice-President; Jim Youells, Board Member;
Artist Joel Carson Jones, speaking about the
unveiling and dedication of a new mural
by Jones that commemorates the Avondale
Mine Disaster that took place on September 6,
1869, in Plymouth Township.
The event will be held on Sunday,
September 13, 2026 at 10 am at the Avondale
site, off Route 11 in Plymouth Township.
The Plymouth Historical Society is located
at 115 Gaylord Avenue in
Plymouth. There will be an Open House
to follow the dedication at 2:00. There is
no admission fee.
For more information:
www.plymouthhistoricalsocietyluzernecopa.org/
or call 570-779-5840.