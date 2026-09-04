Plymouth Historical Society; Joe Slusser; Pat Smith; Jim Youells; Joel Jones; September 04 2026

Joe Slusser; Plymouth Historical Society

President; Patrick Smith,

Vice-President; Jim Youells, Board Member;

Artist Joel Carson Jones, speaking about the

unveiling and dedication of a new mural

by Jones that commemorates the Avondale

Mine Disaster that took place on September 6,

1869, in Plymouth Township.

The event will be held on Sunday,

September 13, 2026 at 10 am at the Avondale

site, off Route 11 in Plymouth Township.

The Plymouth Historical Society is located

at 115 Gaylord Avenue in

Plymouth. There will be an Open House

to follow the dedication at 2:00. There is

no admission fee.

For more information:

www.plymouthhistoricalsocietyluzernecopa.org/

or call 570-779-5840.