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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts; George Graham; September 08 2026

Published September 8, 2026 at 7:14 PM EDT
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George Graham, longtime producer/host at WVIA Radio, recently retired, and COTA
board member, speaking about the 48th Annual Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts taking place on September 12 and 13, 2026, in downtown Delaware Water Gap, PA.
There will be two full days of jazz on the outdoor stage with other performances at the
Deer Head Inn across from the festival site. Among the musicians, there will be Grammy-Award-winning veteran players and the COTA Cats all-star high school big band. The music will run from noon /12:30 to 8:00 or 8:30, rain or shine. For tickets and the complete schedule: www.COTAJazz.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke