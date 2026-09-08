Northeastern PA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; September 08 2026

Violinist John Vaida and Violist Amy Iwazumi, co-founders of the Northeastern PA Chamber Music Society, speaking about the opening program of the 2026-27 season, featuring works by Giardini, Martinu, and the String Quintet in C major, D. 956

by Franz Schubert. Concerts will be held Friday, September 11th at 7 pm

in the Trachte Music Center, McIver Hall, at Lycoming College, 304 E. 4th Street in

Williamsport. And Saturday, September 12th at 7 pm, at the Circle Center for the

Arts, 130 S. Franklin Street REAR in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

For more information: www.nepacms.org/