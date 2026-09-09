Greenhouse Project Scranton; Kimberly Crafton; Casie Gaylets; September 09 2026
Kimberly Crafton, Coordinator, and Casie Gaylets,
Master Beekeeper, speaking about the 6th Annual
Honeybee & Harvest Day Festival presented by the
Greenhouse Project in Nay Aug Park in Scranton,
on Sunday, September 20, 2026, from Noon to 4:00.
There will be a Costume Parade at Noon with
harvest demonstrations, education stations.
traditional harvest dances, music, games
mead sampling, viewing an antique apple
press and more.
www.scrantongreenhouse.org/