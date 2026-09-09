Greenhouse Project Scranton; Kimberly Crafton; Casie Gaylets; September 09 2026

Kimberly Crafton, Coordinator, and Casie Gaylets,

Master Beekeeper, speaking about the 6th Annual

Honeybee & Harvest Day Festival presented by the

Greenhouse Project in Nay Aug Park in Scranton,

on Sunday, September 20, 2026, from Noon to 4:00.

There will be a Costume Parade at Noon with

harvest demonstrations, education stations.

traditional harvest dances, music, games

mead sampling, viewing an antique apple

press and more.

www.scrantongreenhouse.org/

