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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Greenhouse Project Scranton; Kimberly Crafton; Casie Gaylets; September 09 2026

Published September 9, 2026 at 7:24 PM EDT
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Kimberly Crafton, Coordinator, and Casie Gaylets,
Master Beekeeper, speaking about the 6th Annual
Honeybee & Harvest Day Festival presented by the
Greenhouse Project in Nay Aug Park in Scranton,
on Sunday, September 20, 2026, from Noon to 4:00.
There will be a Costume Parade at Noon with
harvest demonstrations, education stations.
traditional harvest dances, music, games
mead sampling, viewing an antique apple
press and more.
www.scrantongreenhouse.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke