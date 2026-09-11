David Morris; Billy Blue Records; September 11 2026

David Morris, retired journalist and award-winning bluegrass songwriter, speaking about

his experiences as chief White House correspondent for Bloomberg News on September 11, 2001, and about his songwriting career that began in 2010. He wrote "Tenth Day of September" with his colleague John Miller, who provided the the melody and has since passed away. Billy Blue Records released the song to the public on August 14, 2026,

and as of the week of September 7th, "Tenth Day of September" is number one on the

Roots Music Report national bluegrass chart. Morris is a native of Berwick in Columbia County, and he has returned there to live in Benton with his wife.

For more information: www.billybluerecords.com/