F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts; Neil Prisco; September 10 2026

Neil Prisco, Marketing Director of the FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public

Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the premiere of the original documentary titled, "The Diamond of Downtown," telling the history of the Kirby Center on the occasion of its 40th anniversary. The screening will be held on Saturday,

September 19, 2026, at 7:00. Tickets are free but limited. Those who attend are

encouraged to wear attire fit for a gala event but not required.

To learn more and to reserve tickets: www.kirbycenter.org/