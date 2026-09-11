Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; Scott Colin Woolnough; September 10 2026

Scott Colin Woolnough, Artistic Director of the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and member of the cast of the upcoming show, speaking about the musical "Come From Away," set in Gander, Newfoundland, at the time of 9/11. The show opens on Friday, September 11, 2026, and runs for two weekends. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3:00 pm.

There is a special matinee for students on Saturday, September 19th at 2:00, followed by

a post-performance discussion with professors from LCCC & cast members.

The Little Theatre is located at 537 North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. And for more

information: www.ltwb.org/

"Hero Tickets" are available for veterans and all emergency services personnel

without charge.