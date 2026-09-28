Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame; Sam Zavada; Pt 1; September 28 2026
Sam Zavada, member of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment
Hall of Fame steering committee, and author of biographies of the 20 inductees
in the class of 2026, introducing a number of those who'll be honored at a
public ceremony on Saturday, October 3rd, at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts
on the campus of Wyoming Seminary in KIngston, PA.
There will be a reception from 5:30 to 7:00, and the event will get underway
at 7:00 pm. There will be performances by a number of the inductees,
including the Cino Paci Band and Mere Mortals.
For more information and tickets: www.luzernecountyaehof.org/
This is the first of a two-part conversation.