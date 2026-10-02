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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Fringe Festival 2026; Jahmeel Powers; Beth Powers; October 02 2026

Published October 2, 2026 at 8:20 PM EDT
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Jahmeel Powers, Assistant Professor of Theatre at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and
Beth Powers, Adjunct Professor at the College, speaking about their original improvised
scenario, "Live...From this Room," to be presented as part of the 2026 Scranton Fringe
Festival, at the Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff Street. Shows are October 2nd at 7:00 pm,
October 3rd at 3:30 & 7:00; and October 4th at 3:30.
For more information: www.scrantonfringe.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke