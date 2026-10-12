Sordoni Art Gallery; Wilkes University; Stephan Koplowitz; Heather Sincavage; Oct 12 2026

Stephan Koplowitz, award-winning artist, and Heather

Sincavage, Associate Professor, Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery

& Curator of the exhibition titled, "Actions & Images of Place &

Passage by Stephan Koplowitz," running through October

18, 2026, at the Sordoni Gallery on the campus of Wilkes University

in Wilkes-Barre. There will be a screening of the documentary,

"Pina," by Wim Wenders on October 14th at 5:15 in the

Karambelas Center, 141 S. Main Street in downtown

Wilkes-Barre. Seating is limited and reservations are

requested. The campus will be closed from October 15th

through October 18th for Fall Recess. For more information:

www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery/

This is the second installment of a two-part

conversation.