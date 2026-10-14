Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania; Joshua Harper; October 14 2026

Dr. Joshua Harper, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, speaking about the ensemble's fall concert titled “Sound From Silence: Songs of Resilience.” Centered around Jake Runestad’s “A Silence Haunts Me,” a dramatic setting of the Heiligenstadt Testament letter by Beethoven about the impending loss of his hearing. Also on the program: Beethoven’s “Elegischer Gesang, Op. 118,” and works by Rollo Dilworth, Florence Price and Ysaye M. Barnwell. The concert will include live sign language interpretation by Interpretek.

The performance will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 7:00 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door.

A reception will follow, and everyone is invited to attend. www.choralsociety.net/