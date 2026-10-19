Williamsport Symphony Orchestra; Gerardo Edelstein; October 19 2026

Gerardo Edelstein, Music Director and Conductor of the

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, now entering his 17th

season with the ensemble, speaking about the 2026-2027

season during which the WSO will celebrate its

60th anniversary. The opening concert is titled,

"Voices of America: A 250th Celebration," taking

place on Tuesday, October 20th at 7:30 pm

at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th Street

in downtown Williamsport. The program will

include music by Bernstein, Barber, Price and

Copland. For more information:

www.williamsportsymphony.org/

