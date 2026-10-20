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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Susquehanna Valley Chorale; Caleb Hopkins; October 20 2026

Published October 20, 2026 at 7:01 PM EDT
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Dr. Caleb Hopkins, Assistant Professor of Music & Director of Choral Activities at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, and newly appointed Artistic Director & Conductor of the
Susquehanna Valley Chorale, speaking about the 2026-2027 season and the opening
concert, "Spooky Spectacular," Sunday, October 25th at 3:00 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The program will feature music by Mendelssohn, Bach, Grieg, Mozart & more.
For more information: www.svcmusic.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke