Susquehanna Valley Chorale; Caleb Hopkins; October 20 2026

Dr. Caleb Hopkins, Assistant Professor of Music & Director of Choral Activities at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, and newly appointed Artistic Director & Conductor of the

Susquehanna Valley Chorale, speaking about the 2026-2027 season and the opening

concert, "Spooky Spectacular," Sunday, October 25th at 3:00 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The program will feature music by Mendelssohn, Bach, Grieg, Mozart & more.

For more information: www.svcmusic.org/