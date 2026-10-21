"Aberfan Mining Disaster Anniversary in Wales"; Fiona Powell; October 21 2026

Fiona Siobhan Powell, WVIA's Susquehanna Valley producer & host, now retired,

with a special feature to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan mining disaster

in Wales on October 21, 1966, claiming 144 lives, most of them children.

Fiona chose to feature highlights of the Cantata Memoria by Sir Karl Jenkins for

the commemoration.

Fiona is a professional storyteller, folklorist, an expert spinner and weaver and a

researcher and writer about historical subjects, including the life and work of Welsh

composer Joseph Parry from Merthyr Tydfil, who spent some of his younger years

in Danville, PA.