100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

"Aberfan Mining Disaster Anniversary in Wales"; Fiona Powell; October 21 2026

Published October 21, 2026 at 8:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fiona Siobhan Powell, WVIA's Susquehanna Valley producer & host, now retired,
with a special feature to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan mining disaster
in Wales on October 21, 1966, claiming 144 lives, most of them children.
Fiona chose to feature highlights of the Cantata Memoria by Sir Karl Jenkins for
the commemoration.
Fiona is a professional storyteller, folklorist, an expert spinner and weaver and a
researcher and writer about historical subjects, including the life and work of Welsh
composer Joseph Parry from Merthyr Tydfil, who spent some of his younger years
in Danville, PA.

ArtScene with Erika Funke