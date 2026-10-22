Delaware Valley Arts Alliance; Greg Triggs; October 22 2026

Greg Triggs, a show director and writer with a national career, speaking

about the 50th anniversary of the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance in Narrowsburg,

NY, and the production of Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" that he is directing.

The final weekend of the run will take place Friday, October 23 and

Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Tusten Theatre, 210 Bridge Street.

Shows are Friday at 7:00 pm and Saturday at 2:30.

For more information: www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/

