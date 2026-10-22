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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance; Greg Triggs; October 22 2026

Published October 22, 2026 at 7:29 PM EDT
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Greg Triggs, a show director and writer with a national career, speaking
about the 50th anniversary of the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance in Narrowsburg,
NY, and the production of Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" that he is directing.
The final weekend of the run will take place Friday, October 23 and
Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Tusten Theatre, 210 Bridge Street.
Shows are Friday at 7:00 pm and Saturday at 2:30.
For more information: www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke