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ArtScene with Erika Funke

St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church in Williamsport; Gary Boerckel; October 23 2026

Published October 23, 2026 at 7:58 PM EDT
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Dr. Gary Boerckel, Professor Emeritus at Lycoming College,
pianist with the Williamsport Symphony; longtime host of
"Music to My Ears" on WVIA Radio, and director of the choir
at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd in Williamsport,
speaking about the performance of Mozart's Requiem to be
presented at the Church on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 7 pm
to mark All Souls Day. There is no admission fee.
For more information: www.stbonifacecatholic.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke