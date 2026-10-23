St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church in Williamsport; Gary Boerckel; October 23 2026

Dr. Gary Boerckel, Professor Emeritus at Lycoming College,

pianist with the Williamsport Symphony; longtime host of

"Music to My Ears" on WVIA Radio, and director of the choir

at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd in Williamsport,

speaking about the performance of Mozart's Requiem to be

presented at the Church on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 7 pm

to mark All Souls Day. There is no admission fee.

For more information: www.stbonifacecatholic.com/

