REV Theatre Company; Rudy Caporaso; Rosey Hay; October 26 2026

Rudy Caporaso and Rosey Hay, Co-founders and Co-artistic directors of the REV Theatre

Company, speaking about "Never Can Say Goodbye," REV Theatre's Graveyard Cabaret, to be presented Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the Greenhouse Project, 200 Arthur Avenue,

Nay Aug Park in Scranton. Doors open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 8:00. There will be a "ghoulish" after-party and attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to the event.

For tickets: www.scrantongreenhouse.org/donate and for more information: www.revtheatrecompany.org/