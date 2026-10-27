NEPA Philharmonic; Chason Goldschmitz; Rick Hoffenberg; October 27 2026

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic, and Dr. Rick

Hoffenberg, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Marywood University, speaking about a program titled, (Candle)LIT Brass 360 Degrees featuring the NEPA Philharmonic Brass and the Marywood University Chamber Singers conducted by

Music Director Melisse Brunet. There will be performances on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 6:00 and 7:30 pm at the Marywood University Rotunda, and then Thursday, October 29th at 7:00 pm at the Luzerne County Courthouse Rotunda, 200 N. River Street in Wilkes-Barre. For tickets and information: www.nepaphil.org/