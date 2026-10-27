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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Performance Music at the University of Scranton; Janelle Decker; Cheryl Boga; October 27 2026

Published October 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
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Janelle Decker, Executive Director of Performance Music, and Cheryl Boga, Performance Music Artistic Director at the University of Scranton, speaking about a recital titled, "Saints & Spirituals," featuring trumpeter Marcus Printup and harpist Riza Printup on Friday,
October 30, 2026 at 7:30 pm in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street & Jefferson
Avenue in Scranton. Admission is free. That afternoon (10/30) at 4:30, Marcus Printup will offer a free brass masterclass that is open to all brass players. Pre-registration is appreciated but not required at music@scranton.edu/
For more information www.scranton.edu/music

ArtScene with Erika Funke