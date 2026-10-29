PA Jazz Alliance; Marko Marcinko; Eddie Day Pashinski; October 29 2026

Marko Marcinko, musician, educator, band leader and founder of the PA Jazz Alliance, and

PA State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, speaking about PA250 "Our Jazz Story" to be presented on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 pm in Lemmond Theater at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. The concert will feature the Keystone Jazz Orchestra under Marcinko's direction, with State Representatives Eddie Day Pashinski and Joe Ciresi as narrators. The program will center on music by great jazz talents connected to Pennsylvania including John Coltrane, Billie Holiday, the Dorsey Brothers and more.

For tickets and information: www.pajazzalliance.com/