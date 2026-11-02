Legion Theatre Group; Roderick Markham; Bill Jeffreys; November 02 2026
Playwrights Roderick Markham and Bill Jeffreys of the
Legion Theatre Group of White Haven, speaking about
a compendium of six short quirky holiday plays written
and performed by regional artists under the umbrella
"And Now for Christmas Completely Different."
There will be two shows at the Little Theatre of
Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main Street, Saturday,
November 7 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 8,
2026, at 2:00 pm. For more information:
www.ltwb.org/