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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Legion Theatre Group/White Haven; Roderick Markham; Bill Jeffrey; November 02 2026; Revised Version

Published November 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
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Playwrights Roderick Markham and Bill Jeffrey of the Legion Theatre Group of White Haven, speaking about a compendium of six short quirky holiday plays written and performed by regional artists under the umbrella "And Now for Christmas Completely Different." There will be two shows at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main Street, Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 2:00 pm. For more information: www.ltwb.org/
Revised Version

ArtScene with Erika Funke