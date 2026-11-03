NEPA Philharmonic/(Candle)LIT Brahms Requiem; Chason Goldschmitz; Rick Hoffenberg; November 03 2026
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the Northeastern
Pennsylvania Philharmonic, and Dr. Rick Hoffenberg, Associate
Professor of Music & Director of Choral Activities at Marywood
University, speaking about the (Candle)LIT Brahms Requiem
to be performed by the NEPA Philharmonic & conducted by
the orchestra's music director Melisse Brunet, with the
Marywood University Concert Choir prepared by Dr.
Hoffenberg, and guest soloists. The concert will
take place on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7 pm
at Elm Park United Methodist Church in Scranton.
This is a Deaf-inclusive performance with ASL
interpretation and supertitles.
Also haptic vests and special headphones will be
available.
Because the Elm Park elevator is out-of-service,
an ADA Livestream ticket option is available for
patrons who are not able to climb 14 steps from
Linden Street.
There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:00 pm.
For all the details and tickets:
www.nepaphil.org or 570-270-4444