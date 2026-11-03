NEPA Philharmonic/(Candle)LIT Brahms Requiem; Chason Goldschmitz; Rick Hoffenberg; November 03 2026

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the Northeastern

Pennsylvania Philharmonic, and Dr. Rick Hoffenberg, Associate

Professor of Music & Director of Choral Activities at Marywood

University, speaking about the (Candle)LIT Brahms Requiem

to be performed by the NEPA Philharmonic & conducted by

the orchestra's music director Melisse Brunet, with the

Marywood University Concert Choir prepared by Dr.

Hoffenberg, and guest soloists. The concert will

take place on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7 pm

at Elm Park United Methodist Church in Scranton.

This is a Deaf-inclusive performance with ASL

interpretation and supertitles.

Also haptic vests and special headphones will be

available.

Because the Elm Park elevator is out-of-service,

an ADA Livestream ticket option is available for

patrons who are not able to climb 14 steps from

Linden Street.

There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:00 pm.

For all the details and tickets:

www.nepaphil.org or 570-270-4444

