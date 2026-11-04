Diva Theater Scranton; Paige Balitski; Marcie Herman Riebe; Emma Ross; November 04 2026

Paige Balitski, co-founder of Diva Theater & actor in "POTUS"; Marcie Herman Riebe, director of the production, and Emma Ross who has the role of Stephanie, speaking

about the farce by Selina Fillinger titled, "POTUS." The show runs weekends from November 6th through November 15, 2026, at the Olde Brick Theater, 126 West Market Street in Scranton. Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 2:00 pm.

The show contains adult language and themes.

For reservations: 570-209-7766 Facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton