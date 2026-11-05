Bucknell University Film/Media Screenings; Sasha Waters; November 05 2026

Sasha Waters, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and educator who serves as a Professor and Chair of the Department of Photography + Film at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, speaking about her recent documentary, "Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World." The film will be screened on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:00 pm, at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market Street

in Lewisburg, PA, hosted by Bucknell University as part of the Bucknell Film/Media Screenings at the Campus Theatre. Waters will be on hand to take part in a Q & A following the screening.

At 6:00 pm there will be a "Mary Oliver Rodeo!" presented by Mondragon Books. For more information: facebook.com/BucknellFilmSeries