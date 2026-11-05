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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Bucknell University Film/Media Screenings; Sasha Waters; November 05 2026

Published November 5, 2026 at 7:24 PM EST
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Sasha Waters, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and educator who serves as a Professor and Chair of the Department of Photography + Film at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, speaking about her recent documentary, "Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World."  The film will be screened on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:00 pm, at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market Street
in Lewisburg, PA, hosted by Bucknell University as part of the Bucknell Film/Media Screenings at the Campus Theatre.  Waters will be on hand to take part in a Q & A following the screening.  
At 6:00 pm there will be a "Mary Oliver Rodeo!" presented by Mondragon Books.  For more information: facebook.com/BucknellFilmSeries

ArtScene with Erika Funke