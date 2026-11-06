Scranton Public Theatre; Robert Shlesinger; November 06 2026
Robert Shlesinger, producer, actor & artistic director of Scranton
Public Theatre, speaking about a special tribute to veterans
featuring "The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli" by Tom Flannery, a
one-man play about the Congressional Medal of Honor recipient
from NEPA.
There will be two shows: Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 7:00 at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. Scranton Unico will sponsor a performance on Thursday, November 12th at 7:00 pm at the Peoples Security Bank Theatre at Lackawanna
College, 501 Vine Street in Scranton. For more information:
www.scrantonpublictheatre.org/
The interview was first broadcast in May 2025