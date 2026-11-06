Scranton Public Theatre; Robert Shlesinger; November 06 2026

Robert Shlesinger, producer, actor & artistic director of Scranton

Public Theatre, speaking about a special tribute to veterans

featuring "The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli" by Tom Flannery, a

one-man play about the Congressional Medal of Honor recipient

from NEPA.

There will be two shows: Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 7:00 at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. Scranton Unico will sponsor a performance on Thursday, November 12th at 7:00 pm at the Peoples Security Bank Theatre at Lackawanna

College, 501 Vine Street in Scranton. For more information:

www.scrantonpublictheatre.org/

The interview was first broadcast in May 2025