Samek Art Museum; Sarah Battle; Robert Salsburg; November 09 2026

Sarah Battle, scholar and archive collections consultant of the Ed Hamilton Studios & Visitor Center in Louisville, and guest curator of an exhibition titled, "Cosmic Harmonies: Kenneth V. Young" at the Samek Art Museum at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, her alma mater. She spoke with WVIA's Robert Salsburg about Young and the show that will run now through December 6, 2026, at the Samek, which is located on the top floor of the Elaine Langone Center on the campus. There will be a program titled, "The Sound of Jazz & Abstraction: Exploring Kenneth V. Young through Music," with the Adam Siegel Trio at the museum on December 3rd at 6:00. www.museum.bucknell.edu/

