Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; November 11 2026

Brenda Grunza, Co-President, and Ann Manganiello, Music Director

and Conductor of the Catholic Choral Society of Scranton,

speaking about The Generations Sing XXIII concert taking

place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:00 at Holy Rosary

Church, 316 William Street in Scranton. Guest ensembles

include the Mid Valley Elementary Ctr 6th Grade Chorus;

the Wyoming Valley West H.S. Concert Choir, and the

Marywood University Chamber Singers.

Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.

www.catholicchoralsociety.org/

