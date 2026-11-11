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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; November 11 2026

Published November 11, 2026 at 8:26 PM EST
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Brenda Grunza, Co-President, and Ann Manganiello, Music Director
and Conductor of the Catholic Choral Society of Scranton,
speaking about The Generations Sing XXIII concert taking
place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:00 at Holy Rosary
Church, 316 William Street in Scranton. Guest ensembles
include the Mid Valley Elementary Ctr 6th Grade Chorus;
the Wyoming Valley West H.S. Concert Choir, and the
Marywood University Chamber Singers.
Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.
www.catholicchoralsociety.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke