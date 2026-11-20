BTE Resident Artist Kimie Muroya, and BTE

Emeritus Member Elizabeth Dowd, speaking about

Muroya's original adaptation of "It's a Wonderful

Life," based on the story by Philip Van Doren Stern,

"The Greatest Gift," which Frank Capra adapted for

his 1946 film. There will be a Food Drive Preview

on Friday, November 27, 2026 at 2 pm. Admission

is a canned non-perishable food item. The show

will run from November 27th through

December 27th--except for 12/21-12/25.

Thursdays & Fridays at 7:30 pm;

Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30; & Sundays

at 2:00.

The performances will be held at the

Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street

in Bloomsburg. For more information:

www.bte.org/

