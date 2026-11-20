Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Elizabeth Dowd; Kimie Muroya; November 19 2026
BTE Resident Artist Kimie Muroya, and BTE
Emeritus Member Elizabeth Dowd, speaking about
Muroya's original adaptation of "It's a Wonderful
Life," based on the story by Philip Van Doren Stern,
"The Greatest Gift," which Frank Capra adapted for
his 1946 film. There will be a Food Drive Preview
on Friday, November 27, 2026 at 2 pm. Admission
is a canned non-perishable food item. The show
will run from November 27th through
December 27th--except for 12/21-12/25.
Thursdays & Fridays at 7:30 pm;
Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30; & Sundays
at 2:00.
The performances will be held at the
Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street
in Bloomsburg. For more information:
www.bte.org/