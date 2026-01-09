Quilts of Valor Foundation

Cranberry Quilt Guild

Faith United UCC Church

21 Faith Drive

Hazleton, PA 18201

Phone: (570) 436-0960

Email: www.qovf.org

mshulenski@yahoo.com

Guest: Marie Shulenski, Regional Director of Quilts of Valor Foundation, Hazleton, PA

Mission: Founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nationwide volunteer effort to make a handmade quilt for a nominated service man or woman, and present it to them in a small ceremony.

Quilts=Healing, and each completed presentation to an area veteran is a symbol of respect for their service and serves as a source of comfort and healing.

