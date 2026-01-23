Northeast Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center (AHEC)

164 Scranton Carbondale Highway

Archbald, PA 18403

Phone: (570) 212-2372

Email: nepa-ahec.org

info@nepa-ahec.org

mmazur@nepa-ahec.org

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 am-5:00 pm

Guest: Mary Theresa Mazur, Program Director, Northeast Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center (AHEC)

Mission: AHEC is dedicated to improving healthcare in nine counties In Northeastern Pa.

AHEC's mission is to recruit, train, and retain a quality healthcare workforce

with a focus on rural and medically underserved communities.

The Administrative Offices are located in in Archbald, PA

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ LinkedIn/ Instagram/ YouTube

