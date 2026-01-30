The Lehman Sanctuary--Waters Connected Project (in conjunction with Misericordia University)

Shavertown, PA 18708

Phone : (570) 406-2639

Email: lehmansanctuary@gmail.com

Social Media Platforms : Facebook/ Instagram/ Local Media

Guest: Chris Miller, Founder, Lehman Sanctuary

Programs: STEM curriculum includes studies on habitat, wildlife, environmental biology, watersheds, flora and fauna.

Newest Sanctuary Initiative: The Lehman Sanctuary in conjunction with Misericordia University introduces its newest program: Waters Connected.

The project, supported by the Spitz Foundation, provides regional science teachers an opportunity to learn more about the connection between local ecosystems and the Chesapeake Bay watershed in a two day intensive trip on the Chesapeake Bay Living Classroom Foundation boat.

Teachers will conduct hands-on water quality experiments, and will learn on-site about the importance of the Chesapeake Bay, its history, and how it has impacted our environment and economy.

Regional science teachers interested in participating in the initiative July, 2026 are asked to contact The Lehman Sanctuary for details.

