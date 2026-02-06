Green Trees Early Learning Center, Inc
Green Trees Early Learning Center, Inc
102 County Road 2001
Milford, PA 18337
Phone: (570) 296-9404
Email: greentreeselc.com
Hours: 6 AM- 6:PM
Mission: Green Trees Early Learning Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary serving families in Pike County.
Green Trees is a recognized STAR FOUR center for the Pennsylvania higher quality excellence for early education.
Programs are available for children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years of age, Activities include a Gardening Program; H.A.L.O. (Healthy Alternatives for Little Ones); Yoga, Meditation; S.T.E.A.M-based activities.
Recipient of Pennsylvania's Equity in Early Childhood Education and Champion Award, Gold Level, 2023.
Guest: Susie Lyddon, Director, Green Trees Early Learning Center, Inc.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ LinkedIn