Community Connection

Published February 6, 2026 at 12:51 AM EST
Green Trees Early Learning Center, Inc
102 County Road 2001
Milford, PA  18337
Phone: (570) 296-9404
Email: greentreeselc.com

Hours: 6 AM- 6:PM

Mission: Green Trees Early Learning Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary serving families in Pike County.

Green Trees is a recognized STAR FOUR center for the Pennsylvania higher quality excellence for early education.

Programs are available for children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years of age, Activities include a Gardening Program; H.A.L.O. (Healthy Alternatives for Little Ones); Yoga, Meditation; S.T.E.A.M-based activities.

Recipient of Pennsylvania's Equity in Early Childhood Education and Champion Award, Gold Level, 2023.

Guest: Susie Lyddon, Director, Green Trees Early Learning Center, Inc.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ LinkedIn

