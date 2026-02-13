Bread Basket of NEPA Food Distribution Center

550 Madison Avenue

Scranton, PA 18510

Phone: (570) 343-2324

Email: breadbasketnepa@verizon.net

Website: www.breadbasketnepa.com

Social Media Platforms: YouTube/Facebook

Guest: Maria Santomauro, Executive Director, Bread Basket of NEPA

Mission: Bread Basket of NEPA is an interfaith non profit organization with seven food pantries located throughout Lackawanna County.

The overall mission is to provide food for the hungry. Bread Basket of NEPA is the only nonprofit partnered with DoorDash.

Through the Project Dash initiative, meals are delivered to those in need experiencing transportation issues.

