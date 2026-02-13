Bread Basket of NEPA Food Distribution Center
550 Madison Avenue
Scranton, PA 18510
Phone: (570) 343-2324
Email: breadbasketnepa@verizon.net
Website: www.breadbasketnepa.com
Social Media Platforms: YouTube/Facebook
Guest: Maria Santomauro, Executive Director, Bread Basket of NEPA
Mission: Bread Basket of NEPA is an interfaith non profit organization with seven food pantries located throughout Lackawanna County.
The overall mission is to provide food for the hungry. Bread Basket of NEPA is the only nonprofit partnered with DoorDash.
Through the Project Dash initiative, meals are delivered to those in need experiencing transportation issues.